Germantown parents demand transparency after superintendent is placed on leave for a personal matter.

GERMANTOWN — Parents in the Germantown School District are demanding transparency after the district announced Superintendent Chris Reuter is on leave for a personal matter.

On Monday, the school district announced Reuter's leave. On Tuesday, the district held a closed-door meeting. Under Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law, closed-session topics can include personal employee information, ongoing investigations, or matters that could affect an employee's reputation.

Parent LaBella Hegwood said she has many unanswered questions.

"I have so many questions because I feel like a lot of our questions we had prior to this were not answered," she said. "If we want transparency and accountability, it starts there."

Hegwood questioned the nature of the private hearing and the agenda.

"And then it’s a private hearing, whatever this is right?" she said. "And then you see what the agenda says and I’m like, are they talking about the superintendent?"

When asked about the private meeting and if he had a message for parents seeking transparency, Germantown School Board President Russ Ewert declined to comment beyond the district's released statement.

"No," he said. "Not other than the public statement that was already released."

The district’s letter states its human resources director and its teaching and learning director will work as co-interim superintendents while Reuter is on leave. The letter added, "We will share updates as appropriate."

Hegwood said she wants to ensure school leadership is following their motto to empower and inspire student success.

"So, the board is responsible for the superintendent, right?" she said. "So, if that’s the case then okay where is the transparency? Be honest with us!"

Other parents emailed TMJ4 News asking us hold the school board accountable and said they plan to ask questions again at next Tuesday’s meeting.

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