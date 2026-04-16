Germantown families face flooded basements and sewage backups again months after historic August storms

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Germantown families are cleaning out their flooded basements once again, just over half a year after historic flooding hit the community in August.

On the west side of Germantown, Amy Willard's basement backed up with sewage. She said her family had just finished rebuilding their basement from the August floods and are now back to square one as cleanup crews work to clear the mess.

Marcus Aarsvold Amy Willard's basement flooded with sewage for the second time this year in Germantown

"It smells like what you think it would smell like," Willard said. "It is a very dark colored water with particulates floating around," Amy Willard said. "It is very defeating. I’m not sure what we’re going to do, to be honest."

WATCH: Germantown families face more flooding after historic August storms

Germantown families face flooding again after historic August storms

Her neighbors on Willow Wood Dr and Wildflower Ln also experienced sewage backup flooding their basements, for the second time in less than a year.

"The fact that it has happened twice now," she said. "It’s taken a toll on all of the residents in Germantown.>"

Meanwhile, MaireKate and Timothy O’Sullivan are using pumps to remove water that seeped into their home from the outside.

Marcus Aarsvold Mairekate & Timothy O'Sullivan's basement flooded in Germantown

"I came down and it was just solid water coming all the way up to the sides of the carpet," Timothy said "It’s disheartening, but it’s kind of been our luck!"

Both families said all they can do is wait and see how much insurance will cover and if additional rain impacts their homes.

Willard spent nearly $65,000 to restore her family's basement from the August 2025 historic flooding.

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