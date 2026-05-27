TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Residents near a proposed wedding venue, event center, and cottage facility in the Town of Erin said the development could bring dangerous traffic and damage the area's natural beauty.

A Fox and Hounds restaurant owner is bringing a proposal for the "Fox and Hounds Banquet Facility" before the Town of Erin Plan Commission Monday at 7 p.m. The proposed development would include an event center, wedding venue, and cottage facility just a few miles from Holy Hill on Highway 167, also known as Holy Hill Road.

Marcus Aarsvold Erin neighbors push back on proposed wedding venue and event center near Holy Hill

Neighbors said hundreds of people plan to speak out against the proposal at the meeting.

David Eddy, who lives in the Town of Erin, said he was caught off guard when he learned about the proposal.

Watch: Erin neighbors push back on proposed wedding venue and event center near Holy Hill

Expansion plan sparks debate in Town of Erin

"I have to say I was a little shocked," he said. "I just never thought that I'd even be talking about that. So yeah, it was a shock."

Marcus Aarsvold David Eddy lives in the Town of Erin

Eddy said Highway 167 is too narrow, hilly, and dangerous to handle the additional traffic the development would bring to the area.

"I don't think they should rezone it. I don't think it should be allowed to happen," he said. "To me, it's a negative, so I would like to see it not be passed."

He said the impact on the neighborhood would be unwelcome.

Bruce Davison, who lives next to the property, said he is not completely opposed but leans against the proposal.

Marcus Aarsvold Bruce Davison lives in the Town of Erin

"I would lean a little more against than for just because it's going to look strange, but not vehemently," he said. "People need jobs too, so I need to think of others besides myself."

Davison said he understands the economic argument for the development, but he said his primary concern is preserving the character of the area.

"It would detract from the natural beauty of the area," he said.

Marcus Aarsvold Erin neighbors push back on proposed wedding venue and event center near Holy Hill

TMJ4 News called the Fox and Hounds owner, who is proposing the new facility, but did not receive an answer.

The Town of Erin Plan Commission meeting is Monday at 7 p.m.

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