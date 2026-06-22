Crews battle massive fire at dairy farm in Town of Farmington Monday

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — A family dairy farm in the Town of Farmington is dealing with massive clean up efforts Monday following an early-morning barn fire.

Workers at the Guttmann family dairy farm were able to get cows to safety in time during the fire - no animals or people were hurt.

Dennis Fechter

The Fillmore Fire Department Chief says they believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue, but they’re still investigating.

He says arson was not the cause.

TMJ4

This is a developing story - check back later for more information.

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