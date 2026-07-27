Chix 4 a Cause brings financial help and friendship to cancer survivors in Washington County and beyond

WEST BEND, Wis. — Chris Otto was given three years to live 11 years ago when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her bones.

“When three years and one day hit, I’m like, ‘Well, what the hell am I supposed to do now? Because I’m not supposed to be here,’” Otto said. “I was given a death sentence and timeline, but look 11 years later and I’m still here! I’m still going out, talking to people and working a little bit.”

She qualified for a trial drug treatment that has kept her going well beyond that three-year timeline. Beating the odds also brings with it high health care costs — something that Chix 4 a Cause can help with.

Marcus Aarsvold Chris Otto is a Slinger woman battling cancer

The West Bend nonprofit helps cancer survivors currently in treatment with finances, recovery resource connections, and the support of a new friend who truly understands. Executive Director Carmen Fox is also a cancer survivor who benefited from the organization herself.

"I was born and raised here," Fox said. "So, Washington County is very special and close to my heart."

She said receiving support from Chix 4 A Cause made a meaningful difference during her own battle.

"I didn't realize what a dark place I was getting into until I did receive that gift of love," she said. "It really was the shining light that I was looking for that I didn't realize I needed."

The organization offers help with utility bills, grocery bills, and even vacation stays in Wisconsin. Otto said the support goes deeper than it might appear from the outside.

"The gift that Carmen gave me, is incredible," she said. "It really helps. People look at the outside of the box and don't realize everything that goes on inside. So, it means a lot."

Marcus Aarsvold Carmen Fox is the Chix 4 A Cause executive director

Fox said even small gestures carry enormous weight for those in the middle of a cancer battle.

“Even just for a brief moment,” she said. “For someone to not even think about their cancer, to give them that moment of peace to me is just so exceptionally fulfilling.”

Chix 4 a Cause is based in West Bend and helps cancer survivors of any age, gender and background who are currently in treatment in southeastern Wisconsin.

Fox shared her story with TMJ4 News when she attended the Let’s Talk: West Bend event at The Hub.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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