Camp SuperHero inspires children and teens to volunteer for life in Washington County

SLINGER, Wis. — Young summer camp volunteers in Slinger are doing their part to support local nonprofits — and they said cleaning out horse pens is the best part of the job.

Camp SuperHero brings together elementary-age campers and teen leaders to volunteer at organizations throughout the Washington County community. This summer, campers spent time at Rides and Reins Therapeutic Equestrian Center, where they shoveled manure, picked rocks, walked miniature horses and learned how horseback riding can help people living with disabilities relax their nervous systems.

"I just wanted to help the environment," Graham Haugen said. "I just like helping. I don't want people to have to do it on their own and struggle with it."

When asked what his favorite part of volunteering at the equestrian center was, his answer was unexpected.

"Probably picking up the poop," he said. "It's just fun!"

Haugen said his motivation goes beyond the chores.

Virginia Zignego, executive director of Rides and Reins Therapeutic Equestrian Center, said Camp SuperHero's help makes a real difference for the organization.

"When we have volunteers who come out and help us shovel manure and work with our miniature resources," she said, "then we can devote our other volunteer resources in other ways."

Teen leaders guide the younger campers through the process, hoping to inspire them to keep giving back long after their two-week camp ends.

"More now than ever, volunteers are needed," teen leader Olivia Somherhalder said. "I love it. I'll go out after this camp and volunteer in the community."

Fellow camper Jack O'Brien said he plans to volunteer for the rest of his life — and he already understands what's at stake if people don't.

"If none of us volunteer, life is not possible, stuff can't get done and the Earth wouldn't look like it does today," O'Brien said. "Nonprofits have to do so much just to get a business started. This takes years of work just to execute and do it. Every nonprofit just starts with a little dream."

Camp SuperHero organizers came to "Let's Talk West Bend" to share how the program is building a culture of volunteering among young people in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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