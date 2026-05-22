Boltonville Fire Department hopes for high turnout at 109th Rain Days fundraiser

BOLTONVILLE, Wis. — The Boltonville Fire Department is hosting its 109th annual Rain Days fundraiser this Memorial Day weekend, drawing thousands of visitors to the unincorporated community just north of West Bend.

The three-day event runs Friday through Sunday and features carnival rides, fair food, and concerts spanning rock, country, folk, and polka. Concert admission is $10, and carnival ride wristbands are $25 for 4 hours of rides.

Rain Days is one of the biggest celebrations and carnivals in Washington County. Organizer Dennis Fecther said thousands of people show up each year, making it a major event for the region.

Marcus Aarsvold Dennis Fechter is a longtime firefighter and organizer of Boltonville's Rain Days

The fundraiser helps keep the department's volunteer emergency response team financially stable. Fecther said volunteerism is down across the board, and they are also using the weekend as an opportunity to recruit new members from northern Washington County.

Fechter also said finding committed volunteers remains the department's biggest challenge.

"It's hard to get people to that will commit to the middle of the day, if you've got something going on, but you have to leave to help save somebody or fight a fire," he said. "Manpower is probably the toughest battle."

Marcus Aarsvold Boltonville Fire Department hosts 109th Rain Days fundraiser this Memorial Day weekend

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Get more information on Rain Days here.

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