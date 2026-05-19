SLINGER, Wis. — Two beagles removed from Ridglan Farms in Mount Horeb are now in the care of the Washington County Humane Society as staff works to find them permanent homes.

A total of 1,500 beagles were purchased by Big Dog Ranch Rescue out of Florida and removed from Ridglan Farms following April 18 protests that turned violent. The rescue organization is now sending dogs to locations across the country — from Florida to southeastern Wisconsin — for fostering and eventually permanent adoption.

The Washington County Humane Society took in two of those beagles and says the dogs are already showing signs of opening up.

Marcus Aarsvold Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury work at the Washington County Humane Society with Blue, one of the 2 beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms

Joe Poczkalski, director of engagement at the Washington County Humane Society, said the moment the dogs first touched grass was telling.

"When we picked them up from the shelter, we let them out on the grass, which we assume is the first time they've touched grass before, and immediately they opened up," he said. "We were really happy to get involved and show these two the love and compassion they probably haven't experienced before."

Watch: Beagles removed from Wisconsin breeding facility looking for homes in Washington County

2 Ridglan Farms beagles will soon be adopted

Poczkalski said the experience has been meaningful for staff.

The two beagles are Blue, a 7-year-old, and Frannie, an 11-year-old. Blue should be ready for adoption in a few weeks after being spayed, but staff says she will need a special home.

Frannie is recovering more slowly but is still doing well.

Washington County Humane Society Frannie and Blue are 2 beagles rescued from controversial Wisconsin breeding facility looking for homes in Washington County

Poczkalski said prospective adopters will need to bring extra patience.

"To give them more patience, space, and time to learn how to be dogs again," he said.

Staff also noted the dogs had plenty of positive moments during their time at the shelter.

Washington County Humane Society Frannie is one of 2 beagles rescued from controversial Wisconsin breeding facility looking for homes in Washington County

Jessica Pillsbury, director of care staff at the Washington County Humane Society, said the situation is difficult but hopeful.

"It's sad," she said. "Their life prior to this was not great, so knowing they'll have a couch and family of their own to love them is just going to be so rewarding."

Pillsbury said finding these dogs a home means a lot to everyone involved.

Marcus Aarsvold 2 beagles rescued from controversial Wisconsin breeding facility looking for homes in Washington County

"I think it'll be very exciting," she said. "Knowing that we helped in a really small way for these two beagles to find a home of their own."

The humane society is hoping to find families who can handle beagles and their howling, and who already have another dog at home to help Blue and Frannie adjust to normal life outside of a breeding facility.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip