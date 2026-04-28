TOWN OF BARTON, Wis. — Barton residents Janet MacFarlan and Cindy Hauser are speaking out against a plan to replace a closed pedestrian bridge with a new bridge for cars, with MacFarlan threatening to recall the town chairperson over the dispute.

Marcus Aarsvold Barton residents claim animosity is increasing between board and community as bridge dispute continues

TMJ4 News first covered this story in September and followed up with MacFarlan and Hauser as the community continues to push back against elected leaders.

The Woodford Drive steel bridge, which sits above the Milwaukee River, was closed in 2023. The town recently received a grant to demolish the structure and rebuild it for vehicle traffic, prompting opposition from those who live on River Road.

"Nobody wants it," MacFarlan said.

Marcus Aarsvold Janet MacFarlan lives in the Town of Barton

"We worry about the traffic," Hauser said. "Safety issues of the road, and expansion."

MacFarlan plans to file a recall petition against Town Chairperson Kris Turner. She said she was inspired to do so after a yelling match during last week's meeting.

"Let the people have a voice in the meetings again," she said. "Because we did until I asked for her resignation."

Hauser said she is not convinced a recall will stop the bridge project and noted that town meetings have become contentious.

Marcus Aarsvold Cindy Hauser lives in the Town of Barton

"I wish that we could all just sit down on both sides and have a reasonable conversation," she said. "But there just seems to be so much anger now—both from the board and from residents."

Marcus Aarsvold Barton residents worry about animosity between board and community as bridge dispute continues, one plans to file a recall

TMJ4 News emailed Turner, who declined an on-camera interview, but provided an emailed response to questions asked after the first story aired in September.

How were folks told this project was on the table when the project started? They're telling me they were never notified.

We understand that many neighbors feel they weren’t informed. The Town’s process for road and bridge work does not normally include advance notice to residents, since maintenance and replacement of this infrastructure is the responsibility of the Town Board (per Chapter 66). That said, we know communication is important, and we’ll make an effort to keep residents updated as the project moves forward.

Is it a done deal?

Yes. The Town applied for and received State and Federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to replace the Woodford Steel Bridge. This is a rare opportunity, as the grant covers 100% of the costs. The Town Board voted unanimously to accept the grant because it means the bridge can be replaced without additional cost to taxpayers.

If it seems nearly 30 people who live so close to the bridge are against the project, why is it moving forward?

We hear the concerns and don’t take them lightly. At the same time, the bridge is part of a public road system, and restoring it is about safety for the entire community. Right now, there is only one way in and out of the neighborhood. If that route were blocked—by flooding, a fallen tree, or another emergency—emergency vehicles could not reach residents quickly. Replacing the bridge ensures there is a second reliable access point when it’s needed most.

How will it help a community who seems so against it?

The steel bridge is currently closed, and as of 2023, it is unsafe even for pedestrian use. If it were to fail completely, the Town would have to remove it at an estimated cost of $300,000–$500,000, which would fall on taxpayers. With the grant, the bridge can be replaced at no cost to residents, while restoring emergency access and keeping the neighborhood safer long-term.

We appreciate that neighbors are taking the time to share their questions and concerns. Our goal is to keep residents safe, protect taxpayer dollars, and strengthen our town’s infrastructure for years to come.

MacFarlan said these answers are not adequate.

"We were not notified of an application for a grant, acceptance of a grant," she said. "We were not asked or told anything until it was, in her words, a done deal."

Marcus Aarsvold Barton residents claim animosity is increasing between board and community as bridge dispute continues

Turner maintains the project is a done deal. The Department of Transportation did not return emails or phone calls asking when construction is set to start.

TMJ4 News will continue to ask for an on-camera interview with Chairperson Turner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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