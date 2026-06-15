BURLINGTON — One damaged bridge made it impossible to travel between Burlington and Lyons on the White River State Trail. The bridge is now ready to cross thanks in part to a local snowmobiling group.

TMJ4 The repaired Spring Valley Creek bridge on the White River State Trail.

The Spring Valley Creek bridge reopened after repairs this past weekend from the Walworth County Snowmobiling Alliance and the Walworth County Department of Public Works.

TMJ4 The White River State Trail bridge over Spring Valley Creek has reopened.

The repair restored the full 11-mile trail section in Walworth County, which runs on a former railroad right-of-way between Burlington and Elkhorn by way of Lyons and Springfield.

TMJ4 Geraldo Torres bikes down the White River State Trail.

The trail regularly attracts bicyclists such as Geraldo Torres, who visited from northern Illinois and rode on the trail for the first time on Monday.

Watch: White River State Trail users able to travel uninterrupted again after crucial bridge reopens

White River State Trail users able to travel uninterrupted again after crucial bridge reopens

"It's just great, it makes me feel alive," Torres said. "I would say this was a 10 out of 10, definitely. It's a really nice trail. I loved it."

TMJ4 Geraldo Torres traveled to Burlington to bike the White River State Trail.

Burlington local Pat Fremarek often walks on the White River State Trail since it is only five minutes away from her house.

"It's beautiful just coming out here," Fremarek said. "Everything is lush right now and there's lots of green. I'm enjoying it."

TMJ4 Pat Mekarek of Burlington walked the White River State Trail.

If you want to ride your bicycle or your horse on the White River State Trail, you will need to purchase a trail pass from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

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