White River State Trail walkers adjusting after water damage shuts down vital bridge

BURLINGTON — The full White River State Trail experience is out of service indefinitely. Walworth County closed the bridge over Spring Valley Creek near Burlington after water damage following this month's storms.
Walworth County publicized the bridge closure through Facebook on April 15. In the post, the county said traveling the entire trail segment between Burlington and Lyons is "not possible at this time."
Despite the closure, dedicated trail walkers are still using the path that remains as the weather warms up. However, they are trying to get used to the obstacle.
"When I walk the dog, I can't go as far," said Rick Koceja, who takes his dog Daisy on the White River State Trail most mornings. "We used to be able to go two miles. Now, if you go to the bridge and back, it's a mile and a half."
Sophie Couillard also walks the trail from the Burlington trailhead most mornings. She said the county was about to repair the bridge shortly before the high water came through.
"They said it would happen a couple of days, but then we got all that rain," Couillard said. "When they discovered what was really going on, it became more of an issue."
Walworth County does not have an estimate for when the Spring Valley Creek bridge could reopen.
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