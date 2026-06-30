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Walworth County drowning victim identified as Kenosha County man

Lake Ivanhoe drowning victim identified
Lake Ivanhoe drowning victim identified
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BLOOMFIELD — The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a drowning in Lake Ivanhoe. He is Thomas Sater, 64, a resident of Kenosha County.

RELATED COVERAGE | Lake Ivanhoe users grieving man found dead by rescue team underneath his kayak

When rescuers arrived on scene, they saw a kayak upside down on the lake and Sater floating next to it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Meet your Walworth County Reporter: Taj Simmons