Walworth County drowning victim identified as Kenosha County man

BLOOMFIELD — The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a drowning in Lake Ivanhoe. He is Thomas Sater, 64, a resident of Kenosha County.

RELATED COVERAGE | Lake Ivanhoe users grieving man found dead by rescue team underneath his kayak

When rescuers arrived on scene, they saw a kayak upside down on the lake and Sater floating next to it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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