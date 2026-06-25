A body was recovered from Lake Ivanhoe in Bloomfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Bloomfield police received a call about a kayak on the lake around 3:20 p.m. The caller was not sure if anyone was in the kayak.

Watch: Body recovered from Lake Ivanhoe in Bloomfield after kayak found

Body recovered from Lake Ivanhoe in Bloomfield after kayak found

Officers used binoculars to examine the scene. When the wind blew, they saw a person wearing a flotation device in the water.

A dive team was called, and a drone was used to confirm a body had been found.

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:53 p.m.

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