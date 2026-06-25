A body was recovered from Lake Ivanhoe in Bloomfield Thursday afternoon.
According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Bloomfield police received a call about a kayak on the lake around 3:20 p.m. The caller was not sure if anyone was in the kayak.
Watch: Body recovered from Lake Ivanhoe in Bloomfield after kayak found
Officers used binoculars to examine the scene. When the wind blew, they saw a person wearing a flotation device in the water.
A dive team was called, and a drone was used to confirm a body had been found.
The victim was pronounced dead at 4:53 p.m.
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