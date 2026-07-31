Tree trimmer killed in Whitewater lightning strike identified as 31-year-old West Virginia man

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Fire Department on Friday identified the tree trimmer killed after being struck by lightning Monday as Rodrigo Barrera Arreola, a 31-year-old man from Virginia.

Arreola was found suspended approximately 60 feet high in a tree in a back lot on W. Laurel Street, according to the Whitewater Fire Department. He was part of a crew subcontracted by WE Energies to perform tree clearing in the area of S. Elizabeth Street, W. Court Street and W. Laurel Street, according to the fire department.

The crew's supervisor reported hearing a "loud bang and a flash" and believed the tree had been struck by lightning, the fire department said, adding that there was no evidence immediately available at the scene to suggest the worker contacted energized electrical lines.

Related: Man killed while clearing trees:

29-year-old man killed while clearing trees in Whitewater, found suspended 60 feet high in tree

Fire crews attempted to reach Arreola but were unable to do so because of the tree's distance from the road. Members of the tree-trimming crew then ascended the tree and lowered Arreola, who was wearing a safety harness, to the ground, where an EMS crew was waiting.

On Friday, the fire department clarified that Arreola was 31, not 29, as the department previously stated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Submit a news tip