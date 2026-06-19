Third-generation Lake Geneva firefighter prepares to honor late father's 54 years of service

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Derrick lived a long life dedicated to saving lives. He passed away last month at 83 years old, but his son Ryan will continue the family legacy at the firehouse.

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Deputy Fire Chief Dan Derrick alongside his son, Captain Ryan Derrick.

"I spent every day with my parents," said Ryan Derrick, who is a captain with the Lake Geneva Fire Department. "Whenever he'd leave, I'd give him a hug and say goodbye. He'd always say, 'You made me proud.'"

Deputy Chief Dan Derrick served with the Lake Geneva Fire Department for 54 years on top of operating his family's namesake funeral home.

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Deputy Fire Chief Dan Derrick passed away after 54 years of service.

His funeral procession Saturday afternoon will travel from the Derrick funeral home through downtown Lake Geneva to his final resting place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

"What more can you ask for?" Ryan Derrick said. "It's dignity, honor, and respect. He deserves it."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Deputy Fire Chief Dan Derrick passed away after 54 years of service.

Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters said Deputy Chief Derrick is more than worthy of the final salute.

"I can never say thank you enough," Peters said. "I learned a lot from him not just as a fire chief but as a person, so it is personal."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters wears a black band over his badge in memory of Deputy Chief Dan Derrick.

The Derrick family has more than a hundred years of combined service with the Lake Geneva Fire Department. Ryan has served for 25 years and Dan's father Tom Derrick served for 50 years, including a stint as fire chief.

Ryan says the kind words he has heard about his father after his death has made him even more motivated to put on the uniform.

TMJ4 The Lake Geneva Fire Department.

"A good friend of mine posted how her mom was having a heart attack and the first one in the door was Dan Derrick," Ryan said. "The number of stories I have heard in the past month have been unbelievable."

The funeral procession for Deputy Chief Derrick will start at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. It will travel up Center Street between Flat Iron Park and Marshall Street, where it will pass the Lake Geneva Fire Station on the way to Oak Hill Cemetery.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip