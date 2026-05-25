LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Lake Geneva Fire Department is mourning the loss of Deputy Chief Daniel T. Derrick, who the department said devoted 54 years of his life to serving others.

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Lake Geneva mourns loss of deputy fire chief after 54 years of service

The department shared a photo on Facebook of Derrick with his two sons Sunday, May 25, announcing his death.

“He exemplified quiet strength, integrity and genuine care for those he served alongside,” the department said.

The fire department did not say how Derrick died but said funeral services are pending and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

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