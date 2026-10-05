Holy Hill Skeletons goes back in time with hippie-themed 'Bonestock' display in new location

SLINGER — Hundreds of hippie-themed skeletons, including two of Jimi Hendrix, are taking over a grassy patch in Wisconsin to recreate Woodstock. You can call it - Bonestock.

This is the new Holy Hill Skeleton display. Of course, since this is Bonestock, there’s a band on stage with Jimi Hendrix upfront, hundreds of adoring fans, a place to buy tickets, and if you try to sneak in, security is going to to see. And just for good measure, there are some clowns on a bike.

Every year, Jimmy Zamzow, the display’s creator, makes a bigger and better scene.

Watch the video to see the new Holy Hill Skeleton display...

Holy Hill Skeletons goes with hippie-themed 'Bonestock' display

“It’s a record, cause every year I’m buying more and adding to it," Zamzow said.

More skeletons means more fun. But it also means more work. Despite that, Zamzow, a lover of all things tie-dye said this is his best display yet.

“Now this year has turned into my favorite, just because, like I said, I wear tie-dye every year or every day cause I love tie-dye, and I really had fun making the Jimi Hendrix display, the guitar and everything," Zamzow said.

While this display is Zamzow's favorite, it’s also a big shift from the previous 25 years. For the first time, he didn’t build it in front of his house on Holy Hill Road due to traffic safety concerns. The display's growing popularity and lack of parking meant the risk of a collision was increasing.

James Groh 'Bonestock' the new Holy Hill Skeleton display.

"I don't want nobody getting hurt," Zamzow said.

So he decided to move the display to just outside of the coffee shop Sippie Hippie in Slinger.

“And it’s been a little bit sad not having it in my front yard," Zamzow said.

However, there has been a bright side to it all. With more parking and better accessibility, more people have the chance to enjoy the display.

“I had 5 children that came in that were disabled in their motorized wheelchairs, and they actually came in the sidewalk in here. It was the first time that I ever had that, which was really cool to see them enjoying my work also," he said.

Along with the Bonestock theme, there is a section dedicated to celebrating America's 250th anniversary and, as always, the Rainbow Bridge, which honors pets who have passed.

The display will be up through the first week of November.

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