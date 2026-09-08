SLINGER — A major Wisconsin Halloween and Fall attraction is moving for the first time in its two decade history.

The Holy Hill Skeleton display, known for the dozens upon dozens of skeletons assembled/dressed in different themes each year, is moving locations.

“The big change this year is mostly for safety because we’ve had some small accidents and close calls, so we’re thinking about safety," Jimmy Zamzow, the creator of the Holy Hill Skeleton display, said.

He has been building new displays in his front yard for about 26 years. Thousands of people visit his home each year. However, Wisconsin State Highway 167 (also known as Holy Hill Road) which is where Zamzow lives, doesn't have any parking. There's no shoulder for cars to pull over to. Zamzow opens up his front yard, but there's not enough space to accommodate cars, trucks, and even shuttles full of people.

Watch the story to see previous examples of the Holy Hill Skeleton display...

Holy Hill Skeleton display moving due to traffic and safety concerns

“The police, the last few years, were having no parking on the street, but people still parked on the street, and it would be so scary watching six little kids get out of the truck and run across the state highway. Speed limit is 45, but everybody knows everybody drives 55, 60 there,” Zamzow said.

So, he decided to move the display from his driveway to the grass in front of the coffee shop Sippie Hippie at 319 E. Washington St, Slinger.

“We don’t want nobody hurt, and we especially don’t want nobody to end up like this," Zamzow said as he held up a skeleton.

He and Scott Stortz, the co-owner of Sippie Hippie, have been working for a few months to make sure the town is ready for the thousands of people that will likely visit.

“Had conversations with the police chief, the village administrator, and our landlord, and we explained what was going to go on, and everybody thought it was a phenomenal idea to bring something like this to the community," Stortz said.

This year’s theme is inspired by Woodstock, so it’s called Bonestock. Think of it like the display is going on tour. Nothing else is changing. He will still have the Rainbow Bridge for pets that have died and promote organ donations. There will also be a tip jar in the front of the display. Zamzow often spends thousands of dollars of his own money on these displays. The tip jar helps keep it going.

“The kids enjoy it so much. You go out there in the morning, and parents are bringing their little kids, and they’re running around, and they’re so excited, and it just makes them so happy," Zamzow said.

He hopes to have the display ready by the end of September. Everyone is encouraged to come in their favorite tie-dye shirt or hippie-inspired outfit.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip