Medical examiner rules Geneva Lake boating deaths accidental drowning

The family of the three children killed after their boat capsized on Geneva Lake over the Fourth of July weekend has issued their first public statement on Thursday as the Walworth County medical examiner rules each death an accident.

Kathryn Schmidt, 10, and her cousins, 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald, were trapped in the boat as it turned over, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency. They were later recovered underwater by divers. The official cause of death for each of the children is asphyxia due to freshwater drowning.

One child and six adults survived. Surviving family members issued the following statement:

"The Schmidt family wishes to express their profound and heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement officers, fire and emergency medical personnel, dive team members, and Water Safety Patrol members who answered the call. Your swift, courageous response and unwavering support during this difficult time brought immense comfort when it was needed most. To everyone who assisted at the scene and offered a helping hand, please know that your kindness, professionalism, and dedication will never be forgotten."

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