LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva Schools became a hot topic in town after several educators at Central-Denison Elementary resigned. Students are on summer break, but some parents are still attending every board meeting.

TMJ4 Parents and community members attend July's Lake Geneva Schools Joint 1 board meeting.

The school board reconvened Tuesday night at Lake Geneva Middle School, where they have met ever since the fire department moved May's meeting out of their district office because it was over capacity.

About 30 community members attended Tuesday night's meeting and only three approached the podium for public comment: Lake Geneva Schools parent Brooke Yunker, former Lake Geneva mayor Spyro Condos, and Sharon Jolly, who brought her adult children up through Lake Geneva Schools.

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Schools parent and alum Brooke Yunker.

"I'm going to keep attending these meetings and encouraging all of the parents to attend," Yunker said.

Watch: Energized Lake Geneva Schools parents continue to attend school board meetings during summer

Energized Lake Geneva Schools parents continue to attend school board meetings during summer

"Residents need to continue to show up," Jolly said. "This is going to affect our schools in the future; this is going to affect the values of our home."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva resident and Lake Geneva Schools alum Sharon Jolly.

Attending in person is the only official option to watch Lake Geneva Schools meetings right now, since the district does not currently have the capacity to set up a live stream from the middle school cafeteria.

"Right now, we have a local parent who is live streaming from his cellphone," Yunker said.

TMJ4 A Lake Geneva Schools parent uses his phone to live stream July's Joint 1 school board meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, school board members Chad Bittner and Carrie Spiegelhoff voted against extending superintendent Peter Wilson's contract.

The school district announced later in the meeting it has filled all of the open Central-Denison Elementary educator positions for next school year.

TMJ4 Central-Denison Elementary School in Lake Geneva.

Yunker and Jolly said they will continue attending school board meetings to ensure Lake Geneva Schools is on the right track.

"I know of three families already who have told me they're pulling their kids out of our schools," Jolly told the school board during her public comments. "That's just sad."

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