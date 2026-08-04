Elkhorn fire chief and city reach mutual separation agreement

ELKHORN — The city of Elkhorn and its fire chief, Trent Eichmann, have mutually agreed to part ways.

Eichmann resigned July 25, a few weeks after the city of Elkhorn released findings from an investigation into his conduct. The investigation found Eichmann violated the city's personnel policies, code of ethics, and fire chief oath of office.

Eichmann and Elkhorn's city administrator both confirmed the resignation.

"There is no admission of guilt from either side," Eichmann said.

Employees of the department said they stand behind Eichmann and don't believe he was the problem.

The separation comes months after TMJ4's Chief Investigative reporter Jenna Rae began exposing long-standing issues inside the Elkhorn Area Fire Department, including staffing, building and equipment conditions, and a lack of transparency.

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