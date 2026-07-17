City of Elkhorn releases fire chief investigative findings, citing ethics and policy violations

ELKHORN, Wis. — The city of Elkhorn has released the findings of a months-long investigation into Fire Chief Trent Eichmann, concluding there is "substantial evidence that Chief Trent Eichmann violated the city's personnel policies, code of ethics, and his fire chief oath of office."

The city hired an outside law firm to investigate allegations against Eichmann. The law firm interviewed several Elkhorn Fire Department employees, including Eichmann.

According to the report, investigators looked into several allegations and claimed Eichmann was dishonest with city leadership, facilitated negative media coverage against the city, fostered hostility and insubordination within the fire department, and improperly disclosed confidential personnel matters.

The report also states Eichmann was investigated for being a "co-organizer with East Troy's fire chief" in a meeting to explore consolidation of the Elkhorn and East Troy fire districts without seeking city council approval.

Additionally, the report states Eichmann "surreptitiously" communicated with TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter, Jenna Rae, since March of last year to "influence or support her newscasts containing inaccurate and biased reporting against the city and its leadership."

The investigation does not recommend disciplinary charges. The report notes the final decision will come from the Common Council and city leadership. If disciplinary action is taken by the council, those charges would then be sent to the Police and Fire Commission to review and act on.

Eichmann was placed on administrative assignment after Rae conducted an interview with firefighters who raised concerns about staffing levels, firehouse and equipment conditions, and public safety as part of the investigative series "Understaffed and Under Fire."

Eichmann's attorney has been contacted for comment, and we're waiting to hear back.

You can view the full report here.

Fire Chief Investigation Report by TMJ4 News

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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