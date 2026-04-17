Elkhorn family experiences Walworth County's second EF-1 tornado in as many days

ELKHORN — For the second night in a row, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Walworth County. Wednesday night's tornado ripped through a barn just outside of Elkhorn.

TMJ4 An EF-1 tornado destroyed a barn outside of Elkhorn.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado with winds of up to 100 miles per hour tracked for two miles in a sparsely populated area near County Road O around 8 p.m. No one was hurt and the storm did not damage any houses.

TMJ4 The aftermath of an EF-1 tornado near Elkhorn.

Michelle Morgan and her family took cover when the wind intensified. When the storm cleared, they saw pieces of their barn scattered across the area.

TMJ4 An EF-1 tornado touched down outside of Elkhorn.

"It just instantly got loud quick," Morgan said. "Tin flew to many, many places."

TMJ4 Michelle Morgan's barn near Elkhorn was destroyed by an EF-1 tornado.

Morgan said the debris from the barn destroyed a garden fence she had just put together.

"I just got done with it last weekend and all of the metal took it out," Morgan said. "It spread all the way out through the field across the road into the other fields."

TMJ4 Debris from an EF-1 tornado near Elkhorn.

Wednesday night's EF-1 tornado followed another EF-1 tornado, which touched down near East Troy at about the same time on Tuesday night.

Morgan said this is the second time in three years a severe storm destroyed their property.

TMJ4 An EF-1 tornado took off the roof of this barn near Elkhorn.

"The last one came through, took down the silo, and killed one of our horses," Morgan said.

All of their animals survived the tornado, and Morgan is ready to clean up what the wind left behind.

TMJ4 An EF-1 tornado destroyed the roof of this barn near Elkhorn.

"It's not easy, but what can you do?" Morgan said. "You just rebuild and you move on."

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