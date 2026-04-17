Elkhorn family experiences Walworth County's second EF-1 tornado in as many days

ELKHORN — For the second night in a row, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Walworth County. Wednesday night's tornado ripped through a barn just outside of Elkhorn.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado with winds of up to 100 miles per hour tracked for two miles in a sparsely populated area near County Road O around 8 p.m. No one was hurt and the storm did not damage any houses.
Michelle Morgan and her family took cover when the wind intensified. When the storm cleared, they saw pieces of their barn scattered across the area.
"It just instantly got loud quick," Morgan said. "Tin flew to many, many places."
Morgan said the debris from the barn destroyed a garden fence she had just put together.
"I just got done with it last weekend and all of the metal took it out," Morgan said. "It spread all the way out through the field across the road into the other fields."
Wednesday night's EF-1 tornado followed another EF-1 tornado, which touched down near East Troy at about the same time on Tuesday night.
Morgan said this is the second time in three years a severe storm destroyed their property.
"The last one came through, took down the silo, and killed one of our horses," Morgan said.
All of their animals survived the tornado, and Morgan is ready to clean up what the wind left behind.
"It's not easy, but what can you do?" Morgan said. "You just rebuild and you move on."
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