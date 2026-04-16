Neighbors near East Troy picking up the pieces after EF-1 tornado cuts through their community

EAST TROY — A tornado with 100 mile per hour winds along County Road D near East Troy destroyed several barns and trees in the area. Neighbors are cleaning up what nature left behind.

TMJ4 Neighbors pick up siding from a machine shed after an EF-1 tornado in East Troy.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road ES and County Road D Tuesday night. The storm cell tracked County Road D across Highway 120 and left a trail of debris in the process.

TMJ4 A damaged machine shed destroyed by an EF-1 tornado near East Troy.

"It was chaos for ten minutes," said Dennis Spurlock, who lives near where the tornado touched down. "It's wind that wasn't normal wind. The wind was howling beneath the windows between the seams."

TMJ4 Dennis Spurlock lives near where an EF-1 tornado touched down by East Troy.

Spurlock's home was spared, but his neighbor's machine shed was destroyed by the tornado's winds. Spurlock, a former volunteer firefighter who responded to the 2023 EF-1 tornado in nearby Eagle, immediately helped clean up the neighborhood.

TMJ4 A machine shed destroyed by an EF-1 tornado near East Troy.

"It's a little bit of a familiar sight to me, but it hits closer to home when it's literally close to home," Spurlock said. "Minimal damage and everyone is safe. That's all you can ask for."

TMJ4 A barn along County Road D near East Troy damaged after an EF-1 tornado with 100 mile per hour winds.

John Redel lives near the intersection of County Road D and Highway 120. He said he remained in the dark on Wednesday because of the tornado's damage.

TMJ4 John Redel experienced an EF-1 tornado near his home by East Troy.

"The wind was so strong, you couldn't close the windows," Redel said. "I manage Happy Hollow behind me. It just missed the farmhouse and took down our power lines."

TMJ4 An EF-1 tornado near East Troy toppled trees and power lines along Highway 120.

Redel drove to the collapsed machine shed near Spurlock's home to check on the owners Wednesday morning. He said he is proud everyone in the community is stepping up to help how they can after the storm.

TMJ4 A farmer hauls away debris from an EF-1 tornado near East Troy.

"We all work together around here," Redel said. "We all use tractors and we all can give a hand."

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