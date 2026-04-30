EAST TROY — Parts of East Troy are still cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado barrelled down County Road D on April 14. East Troy native Jim Good is putting his tools and knowledge to work in the recovery effort.

TMJ4 Jim Good removes trees which fell on the German Settlement Church Cemetery in East Troy during a tornado.

Good and his tree removal crew spent Tuesday and Wednesday clearing the German Settlement Church Cemetery, where several large trees fell on grave sites during the tornado.

TMJ4 A tree trunk is removed from the German Settlement Church Cemetery in East Troy.

"It was tricky figuring out how we were going to do it, how we were going to work around the tombstones," Good said. "We were trying to be really delicate and not hit anything in the cemetery."

Watch: Storm cleanup still underway in East Troy:

East Troy tree removal professional cleans up tornado damage in hometown cemetery

TMJ4 Tree removal experts clean up tornado damage from the German Settlement Church Cemetery in East Troy.

The cemetery cleanup was the latest in a line of constant work for Good and his team after the tornado touched down.

"I'm busy, I'm running on about five hours of sleep," Good said. "I even pulled my father out of retirement to help and do some volunteer work."

TMJ4 Jim Good's father cleans up tornado damage from the German Settlement Church Cemetery in East Troy.

Good's team finished removing trees from the cemetery Wednesday morning.

Their next assignment is right down County Road D: cleaning up debris from a historic barn which lost its roof in the tornado.

Good said the barn homestead cleanup project is sentimental.

TMJ4 Crews have started to remove debris from a historic barn near East Troy which lost its roof in a tornado.

"We used to live there," Good said. "I used to rent there my last year of high school."

Good has spent his entire adult life removing trees, and he said the tornado cleanup has validated his career decision.

TMJ4 Tree removal experts clean up tornado damage from the German Settlement Church Cemetery in East Troy.

"People appreciate you coming out in a time of need," Good said. "It's helping people out."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip