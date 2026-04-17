EAST TROY — John Henschel bought his farmhouse near East Troy mainly because of the old barn on the property. A tornado destroyed that barn on Tuesday night.

Watch: How one Walworth County man's family is now left to pick up the pieces and rebuild after a tornado tore through their barn.

East Troy family trying to rebuild after EF-1 tornado destroyed their historic barn

"We were not expecting the tornado to come and make a direct hit, but we sure knew when it did," Henschel said.

TMJ4 A tornado destroyed this historic barn near East Troy.

The EF-1 tornado struck south of East Troy village limits along County Road D. The Henschels rode out the storm in their farmhouse's basement, but they soon realized the wind took aim in their backyard.

TMJ4 A tornado destroyed this historic barn near East Troy.

"There was a flash of lightning that night, it was like a camera flash going off and I could see the devastation of the barn," Hesnchel said. "The stages of when an accident happens are anger and questioning why it happened. I think I'm at the stage where I'm accepting that it has happened."

TMJ4 John Henschel's barn was destroyed in an EF-1 tornado.

Pieces of the barn's wooden arches were scattered across the yard and near the road. The Henschels had just finished remaking the destroyed loft of the barn into an event space for a very special reason.

TMJ4 A tornado destroyed this historic barn near East Troy.

"I was planning on actually getting married up there," John's son Thomas Henschel, who is engaged to be married next year, said. "I can still get married on the farm, I just can't have my reception in the loft. It's pretty heartbreaking."

TMJ4 Thomas Henschel planned to get married at his father's now-destroyed barn near East Troy.

While the barn experienced severe damage, no one was hurt in the tornado. Since the storm, neighbors have consistently come out to the homestead to help the Henschels clean up and recover.

TMJ4 A tornado destroyed this historic barn near East Troy.

"People are stopping by and dropping off meals. People are asking, 'How can we help?'" Henschel said. "They show up with their gloves on, wear boots, and are helping. They're just jumping in and helping."

The Henschels have also started a GoFundMe to try and restore their barn. You can donate to the family by clicking here.

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