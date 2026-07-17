DARIEN — The small village of Darien is home to a large solar energy field. It could grow even more with a gas-fired plant, which would have enough wattage to possibly power a data center.

TMJ4 The Darien Solar Energy facility.

The Public Service Commission held two hearings on the proposed Foundry Ridge Energy Center at the Darien Public Library on Thursday.

The 324-megawatt power plant would cover 20 acres and start service as soon as 2028 if the PSC approves the plans.

TMJ4 The possible site for the Foundry Ridge Energy Center.

The public comments during the first hearing lasted for nearly two hours. Every Darien resident who approached the microphone said they were opposed to the project.

TMJ4 A full crowd attends the Public Service Commission's hearing on the Foundry Ridge Energy Center in Darien.

"If it was needed, it would be a different story, but how much power do we need in Walworth County?" said Darien resident Brian Conley. "You're talking about an awful lot of power."

TMJ4 Signs opposing the Foundry Ridge Energy Center in Darien.

"See this for what it is: a Chicago company preying on a rural Wisconsin community so they can destroy our lives and make millions of dollars," said Hannah Schlick, who lives near the Darien Solar Plant.

TMJ4 Darien resident Hannah Schlick is opposed to the Foundry Ridge Energy Center proposal.

The comments in support of Foundry Ridge during the first hearing came from members of two labor unions: the Wisconsin Laborers' District Council (LIUNA) and Operating Engineers Local 139.

WATCH: Darien residents, labor unions share opposing views on gas-fueled power plant

Darien residents and labor unions share opposing views on planned gas-fueled power plant

Members of both unions believe Foundry Ridge will provide needed jobs and benefit Darien's economy.

"The scope of construction will provide steady employment for my union's members who will be earning industry-leading wages," said LIUNA Wisconsin president Kent Miller.

TMJ4 LIUNA Wisconsin president Kent Miller.

"The reality is data centers are a necessity, and I do mean a necessity, of modern life," said Travis Briones of Engineers Local 139. "Ironically, the people who oppose the Foundry Ridge project rely on the very technology they vilify to spread their message."

TMJ4 A sign informing Darien residents about a meeting concerning the Foundry Ridge Energy Center proposal.

Invenergy estimates Foundry Ridge will bring 150 jobs to Darien and add $940,000 to the local economy every year if approved.

In a statement, Foundry Ridge's developer said:

“Energy projects like this are economic engines for rural Wisconsin, bringing jobs, workforce development, and a stronger economy for the long-term. We’re also facing a dramatic increase in electricity demand across the region, and Foundry Ridge Energy Center will generate responsive and reliable power when it's needed most.”

-Johnathan Shelton, developer, Foundry Ridge Energy Center

Some Darien residents believe the possible rewards of Foundry Ridge are not worth the risk of environmental and aesthetic changes to the village.

TMJ4 A sign in protest of the Foundry Ridge Energy Center proposal in Darien.

"We should not have to be part of the experiment of what happens to a rural community once it's pushed to industrial," said Darien resident Pam Collins.

The Public Service Commission is accepting written comments on Foundry Ridge until July 23. You can submit a comment by clicking here.

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