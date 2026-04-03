DARIEN — A field full of solar panels in rural Walworth County could soon sprout a natural gas-fueled power plant. The planned Foundry Ridge Energy Center is now in the environmental review stage.

TMJ4 One of two proposed sites near Darien for the Foundry Ridge Energy Center.

The proposed power plant near Darien from energy developer Invenergy aims to provide 324 megawatts of power during peak energy usage times. Some neighbors who live next to the proposed site are not happy about the potential development.

Watch: Darien neighbors worried about planned power plant:

Darien neighbors worried about how planned power plant could change their community

TMJ4 A neighbor places a sign opposing a potential power plant near Darien.

"It's difficult when you choose how you want to raise your family and this gets slammed at us," said Cheryl Simer, who lives within walking distance of the potential Foundry Ridge site. "Don't put this in our yards. Don't put this within a half a mile of anyone's home."

TMJ4 Cheryl Simer lives near the proposed Foundry Ridge Energy Center in Darien.

"We don't want to see this monstrosity in our community," said Hannah Schlick, who lives across Turtle Creek from the solar fields and Foundry Ridge site. "We don't want to deal with the potential impact of our air quality, our wells, and our water quality."

TMJ4 Hannah Schlick lives near the proposed Foundry Ridge Energy Center in Darien.

TMJ4 asked Invenergy what the impacts of the project would be if it is approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

In a statement, they said:

"In Wisconsin, every new project is subject to state and federal air quality standards designed to protect public health. Foundry Ridge will meet those standards while helping keep the lights on and critical infrastructure running.”

The statement continued:

"Foundry Ridge will be evaluated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for compliance with these standards as part of the air permit process, as well as evaluations by both Wisconsin DNR and PSC on overall environmental impact. Foundry Ridge is designed to use as little water as possible and has taken proactive steps to reduce wastewater to a low or no discharge site."

The Public Service Commission is taking comments from the public on the Foundry Ridge proposal until April 24. You can share your feedback by clicking here.

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