Woman, 80, found dead in Lake Michigan in Town of Wilson

WILSON — An 80-year-old woman was found dead in Lake Michigan near the 200 block of Juniper Drive in the Town of Wilson on Sunday.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported at 4:56 p.m.

The woman was found not breathing and floating toward the shore, according to a release from the sheriff's office. First responders provided CPR, but she was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors in the area said the woman was seen walking in the water at approximately 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Authorities suspect the woman accidentally drowned or had a medical event while in the water.

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