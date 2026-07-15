The city of Sheboygan announced Tuesday on Facebook that the Midwest Challenge powerboat races have been canceled because the International Hot Rod Association is unable to provide the proper staffing.

The IHRA informed city officials on July 13 that it lacked the staff and operational support needed to hold the races — less than a month before the Aug. 8 and 9 event, according to the city's release.

The cancellation eliminates one of Sheboygan's largest summer events and its main attraction for that weekend. Allen Patterson, a boater, said the news came as a surprise.

"Wow, that's shocking," Patterson said.

Watch: Sheboygan Midwest Challenge powerboat races canceled leaving businesses bracing for economic impact

Sheboygan Midwest Challenge powerboat races canceled leaving businesses bracing for economic impact

Patterson said the cancellation will have a broader impact on the community.

"It'll have an impact for sure. I think that the city definitely benefits economically from the race happening," Patterson said.

The races typically attracted competitors and tourists from all over the country. Boater Richard Feustel noted the event's draw.

"I know it's chaos on the waterfront when they're loading these great big boats," Feustel said.

Tiffany Lange, the general manager of Anglers Pub and Grill, said this would have been the business's first race weekend. The restaurant had already stocked up on drinks and hired a band for the event.

"It's a huge disappointment. I'm sure the servers, you know, they're looking forward to making a lot of money during that weekend. I mean, we're looking forward to making a lot of money as a business," Lange said.

The short notice made the situation worse for businesses that had already prepared.

"So, say they would have given us, you know, a longer notice. We probably wouldn't have ordered as much. So it's super frustrating," Lange said.

The city says it will still hold activities that weekend, with details to be announced soon.

Feustel said he will miss the event.

"I will. It's always nice to get the family down here and watch the loading or watch the races," Feustel said.

Patterson said he hopes the races can return in the future.

"It's just it's sad, and I hope that that everybody can kind of get their acts back together and and bring it back eventually," Patterson said.

TMJ4 reached out to the IHRA for comment but did not hear back in time for this story to air.

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