A Sheboygan Falls woman arrested by ICE will remain in a Kentucky detention center for at least a few more days while the federal government decides whether to appeal her bond.
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Elvira Benitez Suarez, 51, has been held at the Campbell County Detention Center in Kentucky for 2 months. Her bond was set at $1,500, but the federal government reserved the right to appeal, according to her attorney.
Suarez's attorney says she fled Mexico when she was 15 years old after being sexually assaulted. She has no criminal history and was actively in the process of getting her green card when ICE arrested her during an immigration check-in in Milwaukee.
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Watch: Sheboygan Falls woman detained by ICE to remain in custody while government weighs bond appeal
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