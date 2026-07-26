14-year-old dies after e-bike crash in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A 14-year-old died after an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Saturday.

Sheboygan Police said the crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of S. 25th Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to police, the teen was operating the e-bike and collided with a sedan.

Investigators say the boy, who was visiting from the Beloit area, was transported to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.

According to police, evidence and witness statements led officers to determine that the 14-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the path of the sedan. The e-bike was then struck by the sedan.

The boy who died has not been identified by authorities.

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