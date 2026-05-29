WATERFORD — The Waterford community is rallying around a young firefighter after a motorcycle crash left him in the ICU with severe injuries, including damage to his spine.

Quinn Adamek, 24, was hit Saturday when another driver failed to see him and turned into his path. As of Thursday, Adamek remained hospitalized, unable to use his legs and lower body, with surgeries still ahead.

Watch: How the Waterford community is coming together to support Quinn Adamek, a firefighter who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash.

Waterford community rallies around injured firefighter Quinn Adamek after motorcycle crash

"We're going to take care of him, but we need as much help as we can get," Andrew Handeland, Waterford Fire chaplain and EMT, said.

TMJ4

Those who work alongside Adamek describe him as someone defined by his commitment to others, both with the fire department and beyond.

"His entire life has been defined by service and duty to others," Dalton Brandt, lieutenant with the Waterford Fire Department, said.

Prior to working as a firefighter, Adamek worked as a lifeguard, and when he was younger, he did triathlons to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Now he reaches fire safety to kids across the Waterford area.

"He just wants to make the world better," Brandt said.

TMJ4

Handeland echoed that sentiment.

"He's just a really joyful, cheerful young man, who really loves his community," Handeland said.

Despite his youth, Adamek is recognized as a leader within the department.

"We have a great group of people here, and Quinn is the cornerstone of a lot of that," Matt Anderson, who works as a paramedic in partnership with Adamek, said.

TMJ4

Anderson says Adamek is known to help buoy his fellow firefighters following tough calls.

"His attitude is incredible, his outgoing nature, his willingness to help. He's a selfless individual," Anderson said.

Brigid Knudsen, who took classes with Adamek prior to them both working in Waterford, described the moment she learned of the crash.

"It was just horrible things that went through my head when I heard that," Knudsen said.

Knudsen said the outpouring of support from the community has been immediate.

TMJ4

"The community already has been unbelievably outstanding, and their generosity and their care," Knudsen said. "Everywhere I go, they ask about him."

A GoFundMe launched two days ago had already raised more than $39,000 as of Thursday evening, but those close to Adamek say the financial needs ahead will be significant.

"It's a very long road. We don't know how long, but he's going to need a lot of help," Anderson said. "So we're here to help him as much as we can."

Village of Waterford President Adam Jaskie called Adamek in an email "the epitome of community,"

"The Village of Waterford stands behind Quinn and his family as he recovers and navigates the road ahead," Jaskie said.

Jaskie added that the department and the village plan to work together to plan a community event to further support Quinn and his family in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip