UNION GROVE — A Walworth County organization is giving veterans at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove the chance to get outside, and this year, that opportunity has expanded to those who are unable to transfer out of their wheelchairs.

Cycling Without Age has been coming to the veterans home for the past three years, offering rides, fresh air and conversation to residents.

"You're a kid again. That's what it feels like. You're a kid again," said George Ballman, a Marine Corps veteran.

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On Tuesday, Ballman utilized the organization's wheelchair bike, acquired by Cycling Without Age in December.

He described his bike ride as "fantastic."

"And it's warm out, and it was nice," he said.

Watch: Veterans in Racine County welcome opportunity to experience riding bikes, regardless of their own mobility

Veterans in Racine County welcome opportunity to experience riding bikes

For Army veteran Penelope Czerwinski, the rides tap into something deeper.

"I feel like a young, basic trainee," she said.

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When asked why she participates in the rides every month, Czerwinski offered a single word: "Freedom."

Veteran Beth Trogdon said the outing, which was her first with Cycling Without Age, was a reminder of simple pleasures.

"It was absolutely wonderful, especially when we got in the park and got under the trees," she said. "It's been a long time since I've been in a park."

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While Cycling Without Age added its new wheelchair bike just months ago, the organization is already considering adding another to its fleet.

For these veterans, it's one more opportunity to remember the feeling of riding a bike, while building new memories.

"That's what it's all about, is building a new memory," Ballman said.

"The things that matter the most are the ones that make you see things and do things," Trogdon said.

And the rides offer more than movement and fresh air; they offer connection.

"We talk, and you find out that that person was in the military too, and you can talk about the stories," Czerwinski said.

Volunteer ride pilot Jon Newman, who leads trips alongside his dog, Minnie, said guiding veterans through the woods near the home allows him to share his favorite elements of biking.

"I think it's important for all people, especially of this age that are in the facilities, to get outside," he said. "The two most important things to me are just getting outside, seeing the scenery and having the wind blowing in your face."

For Newman and his fellow volunteers, it's also an opportunity to thank these veterans for their service.

The organization offers rides at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove beginning in April and running through October.

Cycling Without Age is donation-based and volunteer-supported. For more information, head to www.cyclingwithoutagewalworth.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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