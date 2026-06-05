UNION GROVE, Wis. — A Union Grove couple lost nearly everything in a trailer fire early Thursday morning — including four cats — but was back on their feet within 12 hours, thanks to neighbors and a veterans nonprofit.

Tobie Stocz and her daughter Jasmine were home when Stocz woke up to an unfamiliar sound.

"Went straight to my daughter's room, and there was crackling, and then a fire started," Stocz said.

Mike Beiermeister Mel, Tobie, and Jasmine in front of their new home

Stocz says a power strip ignited and flames spread quickly. She rushed to get herself and her daughter outside and watched as the fire took over the trailer.

"It's almost like you don't even know what to think, because you got so many thoughts going through your head," Stocz said.

Mel Fehrm Damage inside the trailer

Her partner, Mel Fehrm, an Army veteran, was away on a work trip when he got the news and raced back. While the outside of the trailer remained intact, the inside was a total loss — belongings and keepsakes reduced to ash.

Watch: Union Grove veterans nonprofit helps couple rebuild hours after trailer fire

Union Grove veterans nonprofit helps couple rebuild hours after trailer fire

"My mind just went blank," Fehrm said.

The couple lost beds, clothes, iPads, a laptop, dishes, and food. Stocz also lost four of her five cats in the fire.

Mike Beiermeister The fire destroyed the inside of the trailer early Thursday morning

"I lost four cats and one survived," Stocz said.

Neighbor and fellow veteran Tom, who witnessed the couple's devastation, reached out to Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit that specializes in serving veterans. In less than 12 hours, the group, along with local landlord John, assisted find Stocz and Fehrm a new nearby trailer and provided them with furniture.

Mike Beiermeister Thomas Stemple saw the fire and reached out to Ground Zero Veterans Outreach.

"It's really to the point where these guys over here will bend over backwards trying to help you out," Fehrm said.

Union Grove High School also donated some supplies to the family.

While the road ahead is still long, the couple is grateful for their neighbors and Ground Zero Veterans Outreach.

"I mean, you couldn't find any better people," Fehrm said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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