TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Residents in the Town of Burlington woke up to several roads closed or covered in water on Friday morning after recent storms led to flooding.

The closures come ahead of another round of storms expected Friday evening.

Watch: With more rain expected Friday night, residents in the Town of Burlington are bracing for the possibility of the Fox River reaching major flood stage.

Town of Burlington residents see flooded roads, properties as the Fox River nears major flood stage

Resident Matt Snorek reached out to TMJ4 with concerns about the anticipated rain after his morning route was closed Friday.

"Last night, I could drive through. It wasn't here," Snorek said, referring to Wheatland Road.

He noted how quick water can rise and said he wanted both residents and visitors to be aware of the impacts, due the potential danger of flooded roadways.

"It starts out one or two inches, it gets to three or four, that water is so brown and murky, it could be six or it could be 18, and you don't know," Snorek said.

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According to Town Chairman Neal Czaplewski, Hoosier Creek and Brever roads were closed Friday. Water was also present on Wheatland Road and Lakeshore Drive.

As of Friday afternoon, the Fox River south of the area sat just shy of major flood stage.

Czaplewski said if the Fox River continues to rise, flooded areas near Hoosier Creek could get worse.

"We can't take any more. Where is it going to go? It's like trying to put 10 pounds of rocks in a five-pound box. Something's got to give," Snorek said.

For residents Donna and Grant Zimany, who own property along Wheatland Road, are making the most of it.

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"It's just kind of fun. We'll take the canoes out, and we'll canoe around," Donna Zimany said.

Hoosier Creek runs through their land, but their home is situated on a hill, preventing them from major concern even with rain in the forecast.

"We just make the best of what we got," Donna Zimany said.

Czaplewski is asking residents to check the town's social media for weather-related updates and use caution on roads.

First responders are trained to handle these conditions to meet resident needs, Czaplewski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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