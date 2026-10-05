'This was my baby brother:' Racine family grapples with second loss in a year after shooting at Lockwood Park

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department has recommended a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for a Racine County 16-year-old allegedly involved in a deadly double shooting early Sunday morning.

Sa'Marion Campbell, 17, known as "Papi," was shot and killed at Lockwood Park. The 16-year-old was also shot and remained hospitalized Monday, according to RPD.

Watch this video to hear from the family of Sa'Marion Campbell:

Family is grappling with the loss of 17-year-old Sa'Marion Campbell, just months after his older sister, Sandra Aranda, died in a Racine house fire in February

"This was my baby brother," Campbell's sister, Giselle Aranda, said Monday.

Family of Sa'Marion Campbell

Aranda described him as a "supportive brother. He was a protector for all his siblings."

For Campbell's family, his death comes just months after his older sister, Sandra Aranda, known as "NaNa," died following a house fire in February.

"It's like I lost two siblings in one year, just in one year," Aranda said Monday.

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At the family home, a photo of Campbell now sits above one of his sister Sandra. The photo of Campbell was taken as he'd just received his first paycheck from his first job.

"He just wanted to work and go to school and be with his family," family friend Dariyah Stidman said.

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According to police, officers responded to Lockwood Park, along Graceland Avenue, at about 1:13 a.m. Sunday, for a report of two people shot.

"Preliminary information indicates that a large gathering was taking place at Lockwood Park when an altercation occurred," RPD said in a news release.

RPD Sgt. Alicia Mitchell said Monday the number of calls the department received for large crowds and fights over the weekend was "not usual" for this time of year.

"It's just sad, because this was not supposed to happen," Stidman said.

The shooting came on a weekend intended for celebrating what would have been NaNa's 22nd birthday, which fell on Oct. 3.

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"I don't think no family can ever really recover from something like this," Stidman said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral and burial expenses.

RPD said Monday they continue to investigate and want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or captured video.

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