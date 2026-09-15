Suspect wanted in June murder of Kenosha teen arrested in Chicago on Monday

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Mount Pleasant earlier this summer has been taken into custody in Chicago.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, located and arrested Ronald Rallo Franklin, 17, on Monday, Sept. 14.

Franklin was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on June 24 where a Kenosha teenager was found shot inside a car on Racine St. in Mount Pleasant.

Officers were initially called to the corner of Racine and 20th Street for a car accident just before noon on June 24. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old young man unresponsive in the driver's seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The Racine Fire Department attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Watch: Racine police investigate 'incident' in 1900 block of Racine Street

Kenosha teen found shot in car on Racine Street, dies at scene

Surveillance video from a nearby market shows the car moving slowly along the sidewalk just before noon before colliding with a parked car and coming to a complete stop.

Saed Shehadeh, who works at a market on Racine Street, provided the surveillance footage. He said the heavy police presence made clear that something more serious than a crash had occurred.

"I was thinking because there were a lot of cops around, it's not a normal crash," Shehadeh said. "It's just so sad, the violence out here, and just cause he was so young. It's kinda crazy how it all ended."

Juan Ramos, who lives nearby, also reacted to the shooting.

"It's sad, it's sad. It's too close to home. That's what we can say," Ramos said.

"I don't even know how it all started, but it's just sad. It shouldn't ever have started in the first place," Shehadeh said.

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