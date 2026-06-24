Racine Police respond to 'incident' near 20th St. and Racine St.

RACINE, Wis. — Officers are investigating an "incident" near 20th St. and Racine St., according to the Racine Police Department.
TMJ4 News saw emergency crews in the area shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
"This is an active investigation and details are still emerging," the police department says.
Check back often for updates on this developing story.
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