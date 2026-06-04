RACINE — Benner Beats Hunger, a free summer meal program in Racine County, announced a major expansion Wednesday that will bring meals to more children and families across the region this summer.

The program launched last year with a single site and served more than 3,200 meals throughout the summer.

"Meals not just to children, but to parents and to caregivers that were bringing children to our COP House," Benner Beats Hunger Co-Founder Sherrie Tussler said.

Watch: Students celebrate expansion of free summer meal program to 10 community sites across Racine County

Students celebrate expansion of free summer meal program to 10 community sites across Racine County

The effort is led by Tussler and co-founder Gabrielle Hood. This year, it is expanding to multiple sites across Racine and beyond, including Union Grove.

"There are 175 children in Union Grove that are area-eligible to receive a free summer meal. And this summer we're going to provide that meal," Tussler said.

Third grader Giovanna Booker, who attended Wednesday's announcement, described the program.

"They have 10 spots, and you can come with your parents, " Booker said. "You and your parents can eat."

TMJ4

The expansion is made possible in part by a $50,000 matching gift from the Racine Dominican Sisters, intended to encourage residents, businesses, and other organizations to contribute to the effort.

"It means I'm getting blessed," third grader Noah Nickens said.

TMJ4

The need is significant. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data shows that in October 2025, 6,440 students across the Racine Unified School District utilized free school breakfasts alone. When the school year ends, families who rely on those meals are left to fill the gap on their own.

Third grader Terrence Howard said "it felt good" to learn about the program's expansion into his neighborhood this summer.

TMJ4

His classmates Jaleana Robbins and A'Leer Butler agreed.

"It feels like I'm safe around here, have some nice food that we need to eat, and the service likes to help us," Robbins said.

TMJ4

Butler said knowing she has access to fresh food makes her feel "calm ... knowing I could eat."

TMJ4

"If you are hungry, you can come to this place, and you can come get a free food for the summer," Booker said.

Benner Beats Hunger will begin its summer meal service on June 15. A list of meal sites and service times can be found at bennerbeatshunger.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip