BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Burlington Area School District board voted Monday to move ahead with construction on a permanent on-site health clinic, part of an ongoing effort to reduce healthcare costs for the district and its staff.

The clinic will be built at what the district calls its 496 building, located next to Burlington High School at 496 McCanna Parkway. The district-owned building was previously leased by Gateway Technical College. That lease ended in June 2025.

Watch: Staff welcome Burlington Area School District health clinic expansion

Burlington school district builds on-site clinic

Phase one of construction on the health clinic is expected to cost no more than $997,000 — an amount the district said it has already saved since switching to a self-funded health insurance system in January.

Steve Berezowitz, a middle school counselor, said the direction the district is heading is encouraging.

"It's nice to be at a place where we're looking to shave costs whenever possible, yet have good quality insurance and good quality availability for healthcare," Berezowitz said.

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Since making the switch to self-funded insurance, the district has operated a temporary clinic at the site, which staff members say they have already been using. The district covers staffing costs at the clinic, making visits free for all district employees.

Heather Stickler, a school district paraprofessional, said the no-cost option has made a real difference.

"We have this option now to go to the health clinic for no charge. It's an amazing change for our family," Stickler said.

She said she's been able to take herself and her kids to see the facility's nurse practitioner without fear of the cost.

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"I then went back a few times, which I've never done before, because you're so afraid of those co-pays, right?" Stickler said.

For Stickler said having access to less costly care furthers her desire to stay within BASD.

"It's a huge incentive now to stay within the district to get that healthcare," she said.

Matt Nie, a high school speech, film, and radio instructor, called the approach creative and noted the convenience of the clinic's location.

"I work at the high school, I can walk across a parking lot, and I'll be there immediately. The accessibility is amazing, not just for myself but for my kids," Nie said.

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Nie has kids in the district, and he's able to get both himself and his children convenient care.

"I grabbed him at lunch. We walked over to the clinic during the school day. He was even able to get in immediately," he said.

The permanent clinic will ultimately include 6 exam rooms, a lab draw room and prescription storage, as well as a reception area, staff room, and more.

Lauren Sommers, the district's Before and After Care Coordinator, said she expects the expansion to be a positive step.

"I think expanding it will only make it better," Sommers said. "The times I've used it, it's already been wonderful with what it's at, but knowing that they're going to be able to probably do more services, maybe more testing, would be even better."

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Superintendent Dr. Jill Oelslager said the clinic is being built larger than the district currently needs to allow other area businesses "to also utilize the clinic for their health care needs for their employees."

At Monday's board meeting, she said sharing the clinic allows the district to lessen district expenses while also helping other local businesses and organizations bring down their own costs.

Berezowitz said the district's outreach to other businesses could benefit everyone involved.

"The district has done a great job reaching out to other businesses to co-op and try to use that to help them as well as to help our district," Berezowitz said.

Construction could start as soon as the end of June and wrap up by January 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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