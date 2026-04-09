Shoppers use coupons and loyalty programs to help save money at checkout

A survey from Consumer Reports finds about 36 percent of shoppers use coupons frequently to find the best prices on produce, meat and eggs. However, as savings go digital, some shoppers are left behind without the access or time to clip those deals.

To help customers save, local grocery stores are emphasizing loyalty programs and digital coupons that automatically track discounts and rewards.

WATCH: Some tips on how to save money at the grocery store

Saving at the grocery store

"We’re wanting them to get their points, and we’re wanting them to redeem it," Carolyn Preston said.

Alonna Johnson

Preston, co-owner of the Union Grove Piggly Wiggly, says being a third-generation grocer means understanding the needs of her community. She says Piggly Wiggly shoppers can punch in their phone number at checkout to have deals automatically added to their account, earning points that can build up on everything they buy.

Alonna Johnson

"They don’t have to do anything except for enter their phone number," Preston said.

"They can do it right on the spot and in this challenging economy, that’s really something that benefits people," Preston said.

Other stores like Metro Market, Pick'n Save, and Meijer also offer automatic discounts and rewards tracking.

Shoppers hunting for deals employ various strategies to keep costs down.

"I look for coupons and specials," Judy Thorsheim said.

Alonna Johnson

Shoppers can also find hidden savings on their receipts and stack up more deals by joining manufacturers' email lists to ensure they get the best deal at checkout.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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