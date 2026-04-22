ROCHESTER — Storm impacts lingered Wednesday across Racine County, where recent heavy rain and high water caused a culvert failure that closed a main road in the Village of Rochester.

A spokesperson for Racine County said the closure of County Highway D, just west of downtown Rochester, started on Monday. The roadway reopened to traffic midday Wednesday with a temporary fix.

Watch: One of the main roads in Rochester is now open again after a culvert failed due to last week's heavy rain and high water, but residents say they are concerned since they say it needs to be rebuilt altogether.

Rochester residents express frustration over ongoing County Highway D issues

"I actually live just on the other side of those barricades, and my job is at the end of the barricades, so I have to go all the way around," said Jessie Vyvyan, a Rochester resident.

For Vyvyan, the most recent closure is the latest in a series of ongoing issues.

TMJ4

She said she was "a little bit shocked, a little bit irritated," describing the closure as "another thing Rochester has had to deal with in the same spot, yet again."

The county is working to develop a permanent repair, but that work will take time due to soil stability and the potential for additional weather impacts.

"And if this is a temporary solution, we're going to have to deal with this again," Vyvyan said.

According to the county, a portion of the road was redone about two years ago. At that time, stabilization measures were implemented to address an area the county says has "historically presented challenges due to underlying soil conditions."

"While the roadway remained stable following reconstruction, the significant rainfall and elevated groundwater conditions associated with recent storms contributed to renewed instability beneath the pavement," Racine County Communications Manager Casey Morgenson said.

TMJ4

Don Kirt lives along Highway D and shared frustrations similar to Vyvyan.

"It's got its plagues," Kirt said.

Beyond the temporary fix, he would like to see the road be rebuilt again.

"I think they need to cut it out. I think they need to refill it, regrade it right, and do it, do it right," Kirt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip