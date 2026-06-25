FRANKSVILLE — Dozens of tiles featuring handprints of local children — some dating back to the 1980s — were smashed and boarded up at the Kids Connection Playground in Franksville. But the community is responding in hopes of restoring what was lost.

Nikki Capece, a Caledonia resident, discovered the destruction on a recent visit to the park.

"We came here on Monday, like we always do with all of our kids, me and my sister, and saw that they were smashed up," Capece said. "We come here often, and every single time we come through, it's always nice to come look at our handprints, show my daughter."

TMJ4

Her sister Holly Barron's daughter was the first to notice something was wrong.

"And she saw it, and she runs back to the car, and she says, 'Mom, your handprint's all smashed up,'" Barron said.

Watch: Residents hope to see handprints replaced following damage at Franksville park

Residents hope to see handprints replaced following damage at Franksville park

The damage extended far beyond a single tile.

"Which made us very sad," Barron said.

TMJ4

"So I was just devastated, because they've been here for so long," Capece said.

Among the destroyed tiles were handprints belonging to Capece and Barron themselves.

Nikki Capece

"When I had kids of my own, it was so exciting to come here and show them," Capece said. "I think a lot of moms with their handprints here probably feel the same."

Capece posted about the destruction on Facebook, drawing dozens of responses from community members.

"I think people loved to come here and see the handprints," Capece said.

Barron said she believes those responsible may not have understood what they were destroying.

"They probably didn't realize all the sentimental value of everyone in the community," Barron said.

Community members have offered to donate money, time, and supplies to see the handprints replaced — something both Capece and Barron hope will happen.

"Maybe have the next generation of kids replace the handprints that were smashed with new kids' handprints, like maybe my two kids or my sisters' kids, or whoever in the community wanted to come," Capece said.

The Racine County Parks Department said it is in the early stages of addressing the damage and hopes to work with Capece and the community to help repair what was lost.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip