Racine residents speak up in support of proposed ordinance addressing immigration enforcement in the city

RACINE — The City of Racine is considering a proposed ordinance to address immigration enforcement in the city and could vote on the measure Wednesday night.

Diana Valencia and Nate Ortiz were among 20 people who signed up to speak at a city meeting Monday in support of the proposal.

Valencia, a Racine resident and deputy state director of League of United Latin American Citizens, said the turnout at Monday's meeting caught her off guard.

"I was really just surprised that so many people came out and spoke on behalf of this ordinance," she said.

She said the show of support meant a great deal to her.

"It was really touching, because now I can say my city supports our families," Valencia said.

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Valencia pointed to the diversity that defines Racine and said many residents are living in fear.

"They do not go to the grocery store because they are fearful," she said.

Ortiz, a Racine Unified School District teacher, said educators showed up Monday, because it's an issue students care about and are impacted by.

"Teachers care about students. That's why teachers are showing up for this," he said.

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He acknowledged that fear has reached classrooms and students have organized rallies in response to immigration enforcement.

"People are concerned about their friends, about their families about their neighbors," Ortiz said.

The proposed ordinance would designate Racine as a safe space. It includes a provision to ensure "municipal resources are not used to subsidize federal civil immigration enforcement responsibilities," and it prohibits "the use of face coverings by law enforcement while performing duties," unless law enforcement is undercover or there is a safety need.

Mayor Cory Mason, who brought the ordinance forward, said it stems directly from residents asking where the city stands.

"This is really a result of community members coming forward and wanting to know, 'What is the city's perspective on this?" he said ahead of Wednesday's Common Council meeting.

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Mason said the ordinance is an opportunity to affirm the city's values.

"We've always been an immigrant community here in the city of Racine for 175 years plus, and we're always going to be," he said. "And we want it to continue to be a place where immigrants know that they're welcome and that they're valued and that this is a safe community for them to be in."

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