RACINE — Racine County is seeing some of the lowest gas prices in southeastern Wisconsin, according to AAA and GasBuddy.

At the Amoco on Washington Avenue in Racine on Wednesday, prices were sitting at $3.32 per gallon. Just a few blocks away, the Speedway at Washington and Ohio was at $3.35.

According to AAA, Racine County saw an average price of about $3.60 per gallon Wednesday, 10 cents lower than the state average of $3.70.

Jaxson Moss, a Racine resident, said he welcomed the drop.

"I am overly happy to see that price. That is amazing," Moss said as he was filling up.

TMJ4

Rising oil prices have been a concern since the start of the war with Iran in February. But analysts say conditions are shifting.

"Although prices are still up 66 cents from a year ago, it's a pretty drastic improvement from where we were eight weeks ago," Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy told TMJ4 on Wednesday.

Watch: Racine residents react as county sees lowest gas prices in Southeastern Wisconsin

Racine residents react as county sees lowest gas prices in southeastern Wisconsin

De Haan said the relief is being felt across the country.

"Nobody's been left behind. Every single state is lower than a month ago," De Haan said.

De Haan said shipping resuming in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran being allowed to sell more of its oil are contributing to the lower prices.

"And all of that's had an impact already," De Haan said.

As for why Racine specifically is among the lowest in the region, De Haan pointed to Interstate 94, potential tourism and market competition. But he said the biggest factor is generally competition between stations.

"Stations want to sell gasoline; they want you to stop at their premises. And some of them are more aggressive at lowering prices to try and draw people in," De Haan said.

Not all drivers are convinced the relief will last. Racine resident Shannon Sullivan said she appreciated the current prices but remained skeptical.

TMJ4

"I think it's going to go back up, honestly. That's my honest opinion," Sullivan said. "I think it's going to go down, just to get people's hopes up. And then it's just going to get right back up."

Lower gas prices are expected to continue through the second half of summer, though that could change as the situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remains fluid.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip