RACINE — A Racine man is left wondering what to do with his 1965 Chevy Impala after improperly discarded fireworks sparked a dumpster fire that destroyed the classic car over the weekend.

Jason Toutant's car was parked behind a business in the 2000 block of Lathrop Avenue when trash inside a nearby dumpster caught fire following the improper disposal of fireworks, according to the Racine Fire Department.

"Before the fire, all that was like brand new, mint condition. The steering wheel, the column, the radio, the gauges. The whole floor. That was all original paint," Toutant said.

Toutant celebrated the Fourth of July by attending the Racine parade. He says he then went home and learned about the damage the next day.

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"It was so nice before and in great shape. And then I come back here and see this. It's pretty sad, you know. Bad feeling," Toutant said.

For Toutant, collecting and working on cars is an art — and the loss of this particular vehicle cuts deep.

"It's not just any car," he said. "I love old cars. They're kind of irreplaceable. The parts are hard to find."

Watch: Racine resident's 1965 Chevy Impala destroyed as a result of someone else's improper disposal of fireworks

Racine resident's 1965 Impala destroyed as a result of someone else's improper disposal of fireworks

The Lathrop Avenue fire was one of three fires Racine firefighters responded to in the early morning hours of July 5. Another damaged a house on Brentwood Drive, and on Fifth Avenue, a residential garage was a total loss — all due to improper disposal of fireworks.

TMJ4 did reach out to the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department regarding possible charges being recommended related to the fires, but did not immediately hear back Monday.

RFD estimates the losses cost tens of thousands of dollars, but for Toutant, putting a price on his 1965 Chevy Impala is nearly impossible.

"It's an old car. It's going to be hard to find parts for. They're not really cheap anymore. Every year they're going up in value. I mean, it's hard to put a number on it," Toutant said.

RFD recommends fireworks be left to the professionals and used sparklers be soaked in water for several hours and then wrapped in plastic before being thrown out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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