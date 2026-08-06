RACINE — The City of Racine has a new ordinance that says municipal resources won't be used for civil immigration enforcement.

WATCH: Racine Common Council unanimously approves immigration enforcement ordinance

Racine Common Council unanimously approves immigration enforcement ordinance

The ordinance passed unanimously by members of the city's Common Council on Wednesday night. A dozen people spoke at the meeting in favor of the ordinance, and no one spoke against it.

Wednesday's vote came following a unanimous recommendation from the city's Executive Committee that the ordinance be approved.

Beyond prohibiting the use of municipal resources for civil immigration enforcement, the ordinance also prohibits the use of face coverings by law enforcement, unless there's an undercover operation or a safety need. It designates the city a "Safe Space for Immigration Enforcement Purposes" and states immigration status "will not unnecessarily be sought or used."

The ordinance says the city "will comply with all applicable federal and state laws and lawful court orders."

Mayor Cory Mason told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba that the proposal was brought forth in response to residents wanting to know the city's stance in regard to immigration enforcement.

"It's a value statement to our immigrant community," Mason said Wednesday.

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