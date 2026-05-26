Quarry Lake Park in Racine is reopening this summer, but concerns about dangerous cliff jumping at the lake remain.

WATCH: Racine resident advocating for water safety as summer approaching

Quarry Lake Park reopens this summer as cliff jumping safety concerns persist

Law enforcement has responded to at least three drownings at the park since 2021, all connected to cliff jumping.

Racine resident Lisa Beaudoin remembers two children drowning in Lake Michigan near Racine in a single summer and hopes it never happens again.

Alonna Johnson

“What could be put in place so that it doesn’t happen?” Beaudoin said.

Racine County officials say illegal cliff jumping can mean hitting the water at 25 mph, facing extremely cold temperatures and encountering unseen hazards below the surface — all of which can lead to deadly consequences.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it will increase patrols during the summer and issue citations to violators that can reach a couple hundred dollars.

Alonna Johnson

Beaudoin recommends evaluating the water before you go so you have a plan to stay safe.

“What am I going to do to protect that child from slipping in or getting hurt?” Beaudoin said.

She encourages the community to take water safety seriously.

“I’m just a dot on a sheet of paper of advocacy and learning,” Beaudoin said.

For those looking to build water safety skills, the Racine Family YMCA offers swim lessons starting at $80. Racine County also offers water safety classes starting at $30 for aquatic center members and $35 for nonmembers.

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