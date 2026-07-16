Police seek teen suspect in Mount Pleasant shooting that led to Racine crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Police have identified 17-year-old Ronald Rallo Franklin of Racine as a suspect in a June 24 homicide in Mount Pleasant. He is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery and felony murder.

Officers initially were called to Racine and 20th streets in Racine for a car crash after the victim traveled multiple blocks before losing consciousness and hitting a parked car.

Police found an 18-year-old man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his torso. After determining the victim was shot in the village, the Mount Pleasant Police Department took over the investigation.

Investigators are actively seeking Franklin's whereabouts. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 Tips mobile application.

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